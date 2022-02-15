ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

These Valentine’s Day gifts can hurt your pets

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aogY_0eFH69uA00

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Your home might be stocked with goodies from Valentine’s Day — chocolates, flowers and perfume.

A local veterinarian said those items could be dangerous for your pet.

Lake Milton couple celebrates 77th Valentine’s Day

Veterinarian John Daugherty, of Poland Veterinary Centre, said as little as four ounces of chocolate can be fatal to a dog.

Your dog might start acting tired, start shaking and be nauseous.

While cats usually leave chocolate alone, they are prone to eating flowers and plants. Some, especially lilies, are toxic.

And all pets can eat ribbons, wrappers and other packaging that can cause a blockage.

“Pretend you have a toddler in the house and kid-proof everything. If you think a child can get it, your dog can probably easily get it, too. So try to keep things out of reach,” Daugherty said.

He stressed that if you think your pet may have ingested something, to call your vet immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Butler highlights work of local Black artists

The Butler Institute of American Art has almost 23,000 pieces in its collection. In honor of Back History Month, a display highlights work by local and national African American artists, including a newly acquired collection from a celebrated local artist.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Milton, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Poland, OH
WKBN

Cedar Fair turns down SeaWorld’s offer to buy company

Related video: Cedar Point retires the Wicked Twister rollercoaster in September 2021 SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Fair has turned down an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SeaWorld offered to buy the publicly-traded partnership company for around $3.4 billion, about $60 per unit in cash, according to a report from Bloomberg. The parent company to Cedar […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Dog#Perfume
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
WKBN

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ohio are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Ohio in 2019.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 2,400 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 16 follow: Total Change New cases 2,638,202 +2,433 Hospitalizations 111,086 +212 ICU admissions 13,071 +22 Deaths* 35,372 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

H.O.P.E Lifetime Achievement Award recipients named

The 2022 H.O.P.E Award for Lifetime Achievement will be announced at the 10th Anniversary of the Decade of Hope | Wine for Hope on Friday, April 29, 2022. It will be at the Waypoint 4180 in Canfield, Ohio. The event is presented by Huntington Bank in association with WKBN First News "Caring For Our Community Initiative.
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy