ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sequencing Could Replace Standard Approaches for Prenatal Diagnosis of Fetal Anomalies

By Ciara Curtin
GenomeWeb
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — Whole-genome sequencing is a promising alternative to currently used assays to diagnose fetal anomalies, a new analysis has found. Fetal structural anomalies arise in about 3 percent of pregnancies and can range from mild to severe. While karyotyping, FISH, and array-based approaches have been used to identify genetic...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus May Mutate in HIV Positive Individuals, Claims Study

A young South African HIV patient harboured the COVID-19 virus for nine months, and it developed more than 20 mutations, a study revealed. The yet to be peer-reviewed study showed that a 22-year-old female with uncontrolled advanced HIV infection was persistently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 beta variant for nine months.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bacterial distribution on the ocular surface of patients with primary SjÃ¶gren's syndrome

Many studies have shown that gut microbial dysbiosis is a major factor in the etiology of autoimmune diseases but none have suggested that the ocular surface (OS) microbiome is associated with SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SS). In this prospective study, we analyzed bacterial distribution on the OS in patients with primary SS. Among the 120 subjects included in this study, 48 patients (group A) had primary SS, whereas 72 subjects (group B) had dry eye symptoms that were unrelated to SS. We evaluated clinical dry eye parameters such as the OS disease index, ocular staining score (OSS), Schirmer's I test, and tear break-up time (TBUT). Conjunctival swabs were used to analyze the microbial communities from the two groups. Bacterial 16S rRNA genes were sequenced using the Illumina MiSeq platform, and the data were analyzed using the QIIME 1.9.1 program. The Shannon index was significantly lower in group A than in group B microbiota (p"‰<"‰0.05). An analysis of similarity using the Bray"“Curtis distance method found no difference in beta-diversity between the two groups (p"‰>"‰0.05). In group A, Actinobacteria at the phylum level and Corynebacteria at the genus level exhibited low abundance than group B, but the differences were not statistically significant (p"‰>"‰0.05). SS apparently decreases the diversity of the OS microbial community. These observations may be related to the pathophysiology of SS and should be investigated in future studies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Most people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination have T cell immune responses against Omicron variant: study

When an individual is infected with the COVID-19–causing virus SARS-CoV-2, the immune system is called into action to produce antibodies and T cells that target viral proteins and clear the infection. It has become clear that the recent Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 can unfortunately escape antibody responses even in many people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19; however, new research published in Cell and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that T cell responses are still robust against the variant in most individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, thereby providing protection against severe disease.
CHELSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genome Sequencing#Exome Sequencing#Whole Genome Sequencing#Genome Project#Gene Sequencing#Mount Sinai Hospital#Vus#Prenatal Diagnosis
GenomeWeb

Machine Learning May Extend MALDI Mass Spec-Based Antibiotic Resistance Testing

NEW YORK – New research by scientists at ETH Zurich and the University of Basel could extend MALDI mass spectrometry-based antibiotic susceptibility testing used in clinical microbiology. The development could prove a boon for Bruker and BioMérieux, currently the dominant players in the field, who have both made efforts...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Studies Point to Circular Guide RNA Applications in RNA Editing Approaches

NEW YORK – In a pair of studies published in Nature Biotechnology on Thursday, independent research teams from the US and China demonstrated the potential of using circular guide RNAs and a cell's own adenosine deaminase enzymes to do RNA editing. For the first of these studies, investigators at...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

BioCaptiva Advancing Cell-Free DNA Isolation Device to Boost Liquid Biopsy Sensitivity

NEW YORK – University of Edinburgh spinout BioCaptiva is getting ready to test its novel cell-free DNA isolation technology for the first time in human studies. The approach is designed to work with apheresis machines, a technology traditionally used to treat blood disorders by extracting, manipulating, and reintroducing blood in a continuous, closed loop.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
GenomeWeb

Abacus Diagnostica COVID-19 PCR Test Receives CE Marking

NEW YORK – Finnish diagnostics company Abacus Diagnostica announced on Thursday that its GenomEra SARS-CoV-2 2.0 Assay Kit has received CE marking and is being launched in countries accepting the designation. The PCR test is intended for use by healthcare professionals and returns results in 50 minutes, the company...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers Describe Benchmarks for Challenging Genes, Approach to Detect Unamplified Nucleic Acids

Highly curated benchmarks for nearly 300 medically relevant and challenging genes not included in the Genome in a Bottle Consortium's (GIAB) benchmark sets are reported in Nature Biotechnology this week. The GIAB develops benchmarks to advance accurate human genomic research and clinical applications of sequencing, but multiple regions of the genome remain unresolved by the consortium due to repetitive sequences, segmental duplications, and complex variants. In a new paper, a Baylor College of Medicine-led team characterizes 273 challenging autosomal genes missing from the GIAB's benchmarks using a haplotype-resolved whole-genome assembly. "This benchmark enables a more comprehensive assessment of sequencing strategies, analytical methodologies, and other developments for challenging genomic variants and regions relevant to medical research, paving the way for improved clinical diagnoses," they write.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Hidden biases in medical data could compromise AI approaches to healthcare

While working toward her dissertation in computer science at MIT, Marzyeh Ghassemi wrote several papers on how machine-learning techniques from artificial intelligence could be applied to clinical data in order to predict patient outcomes. "It wasn't until the end of my Ph.D. work that one of my committee members asked: "Did you ever check to see how well your model worked across different groups of people?'"
COMPUTER SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Imagia Cybernetics, Canexia Health Merge to Increase Precision Oncology Access

NEW YORK – AI healthcare company Imagia Cybernetics said Wednesday that it has merged with oncology informatics firm Canexia Health. The transaction is expected to close at the end of February, subject to shareholder approval. Financial terms were not disclosed. The companies said the merger is supported by C$20...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Cancer Genome Analysis Points to Biallelic Mutations to Inform Variant Interpretation

NEW YORK – More than one-fifth of cancer cases appear to involve mutations that affect both the maternal and paternal allele at the same genome site, new research suggests. The findings, published in Nature Genetics on Thursday, argue against an "infinite sites model" that assumes mutations do not arise at the same site twice.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Science Papers Present Histone Modification Profiling Approach, Functional Analysis of Cancer Fusion Genes

A method for spatially resolved genome-wide profiling of histone modifications is described in Science this week. Called spatial-CUT&Tag, the technique combines cleavage under targets and tagmentation (CUT&Tag) chemistry, microfluidic deterministic barcoding, and next-generation sequencing. Its developers at Yale University demonstrate the approach in mouse embryos, revealing tissue-type-specific epigenetic regulations in concordance with ENCODE references and providing spatial information at tissue scale. "Spatial chromatin modification profiling in tissue may offer new opportunities to study epigenetic regulation, cell function, and fate decision in normal physiology and pathogenesis," the researchers write.
SCIENCE
mentaldaily.com

Researchers unveil how prenatal exposure to metals could adversely affect fetal growth

New research in Environmental International has found that prenatal exposure to mixtures of common metals could disrupt fetal development. The research was conducted at Dartmouth College. “The objective of the current study was to conduct an environmental mixture analysis of metal impacts on fetal growth, pooling data from three geographically...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy