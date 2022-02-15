ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Observes Big Outflows For 3rd Straight Week As Price Continues Recovery

By Hououin Kyouma
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-chain data shows exchanges have now observed large Bitcoin outflows for the third straight week as price continues to recover. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Remains Negative For 3rd Consecutive Week. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC netflow has continued to show negative values for the third...

The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
Bitcoin Hash Rate Balloons To Record High — Will Price Go Up As Well?

The Bitcoin network hash rate notched a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second (TH/s) on Saturday. It has risen from 188.40 EH/s to its new all-time high in just one day, according to Blockchain.com data. In the previous few hours, it has hovered around 209.6M TH/s. Security...
Ethereum’s Average Transaction Fees Reach 5-Month Low

According to Glassnode, the average total fees paid on Ethereum’s network have just reached a 150-day low. This value corresponds to the lowest gas fees paid for the period of 5 months. Glassnode’s analysts rely on the 7-day moving average to avoid the impact of random daily fluctuations.
Bitcoin Miners Suffer Cash Flow Halving Following 2021 Peak

Data shows the cash flow of Bitcoin miners has halved since the price all-time high set in early November of last year. Bitcoin Miner Cash Flow Halves As Hashrate Makes New ATH And Price Declines. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the cash flow for BTC miners...
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
Mining Revenue And Bitcoin Trends

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The recent de-risking of portfolios may not be the best explanation of bitcoin’s recent selloff. Rising miner revenue per transaction may have signaled past bitcoin selloffs. Movement sideways in...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is a Better Store of Value Than Gold

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has tackled the debate over whether Ethereum ($ETH) constitutes a store of value asset. Speaking in a recent interview with InvestAnswers, Cowen argued that Ethereum represents a better store of value asset than gold, which has traditionally been prized for its ability to maintain its price and grow in the face of inflation and other economic factors.
Bitcoin price continues balancing act as BTC supply on exchanges hits six month low

Bitcoin liquidity continues to tighten as BTC reserves on exchanges hit a six-month low. Analysts have identified an emerging bullish setup in the Bitcoin price chart, targeting $53,000. Tom Lee of Fundstrat has predicted Bitcoin price could hit $200,000 as capital flows out of bonds and into crypto. Bitcoin’s overall...
Whale Moves $1.9B Bitcoin For Just $3.56 In Fees

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale moved close to $2 billion worth of BTC across the blockchain for under $4 in transaction fees. What Happened: The whale moved 44,979 BTC worth $1.9 billion into two anonymous wallets over the weekend, according to blockchain transaction explorer Blockstream. The fee for the high-value...
FTX.US boss predicts ethereum and altcoins will eat away at bitcoin's market dominance, thanks to their proof-of-stake system

Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market will fade as proof-of-stake tokens gain ground, FTX.US boss Brett Harrison said. Those tokens have become popular as alternatives to bitcoin's proof-of-work system, seen as environmentally harmful. Harrison, president of FTX.US, noted investment is pouring into crypto even after the recent sell-off.
