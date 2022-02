Marcus Smith recalls being welcomed on to last year’s Lions tour of South Africa by being beaten at cards by Dan Biggar as he turns his attention towards facing the Wales fly-half at Twickenham.England are aiming to build momentum in their Six Nations title quest when they face the champions in round three on 26 February.Smith will line-up opposite Biggar for the first time on the international stage, seven months after the Wales captain emerged as a friendly face for the 23-year-old when he was summoned to South Africa as a late addition to the Lions tour.It was part of...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO