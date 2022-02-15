ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who forced plane to land after threatening to kill passengers hit with federal complaint

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

MORRISVILLE, N.C. [AP] — A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a disruptive passenger who prompted a flight from New York to Florida but was forced to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport RDU in North Carolina.

Michael Aaron Ganter “did knowingly interfere with the performance” of flight attendants and crew members by “assaulting and intimidating” them and “threatening those around him with injury and death, requiring others to restrain him,” according to the document.

A Frontier Airlines flight left LaGuardia Airport on February 9 and was headed to Orlando International Airport. However, due to the disruptive passenger, the flight was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to the complaint.

Ganter started making concerning comments to people around him about an hour into the flight. One person said Ganter claimed he was being stuck with needles and that his DNA was being collected, the Associated Press reported.

He said, “he was from the Indian tribe ‘Slapahoe’ and that he was going to slap people and beat them to death.” The document said some of the verbal threats were directed toward a child and the child’s mother, who were seated behind him.

Many people restrained him with zip ties on his hands and saran wrap around his feet, stated the complaint. Ganter allegedly threw a punch at a man and tossed a woman into a window while she was trying to move away from the situation.

He told an officer that he alerted flight attendants that he felt pokes into his skin, according to the statement. Ganter said five guys attacked him.

