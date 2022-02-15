ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Winter Olympics livestreams: US vs. Canada for women’s hockey gold

BEIJING, China — Here we go again. The U.S. faces Canada Wednesday for the gold medal in women’s hockey. This will be the sixth time in seven Olympics finals that these two have met for the gold. The U.S. is the defending champion, but Canada defeated the U.S. last week in...

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Winter Olympics: Here’s Where Team USA Stands

The 2022 Winter Olympics continue rolling right along with Team USA picking up a number of key victories this week. Team USA currently sits in third place overall with 17 medals in their Winter Olympics competition. Of these 17 medals, Team USA has won seven gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals to this point. In terms of overall medal count, they trail only Norway and the Russian Olympic Committee. Norway has been dominant so far in the Winter Olympics with a staggering 27 medals already claimed. That total includes 12 gold medals, seven silver medals and seven bronze medals. The Russian Olympic Committee currently sits in second place with an impressive 20 medal finishes so far. They have four gold medals, seven silver medals and nine bronze medals. Directly behind Team USA in fourth place is our neighbor to the north, Canada, which has 17 medals, but only two gold medals. Rounding the top five is Austria with 16 medals, including six gold medals.
