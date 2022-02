Madison Dearborn Partners announced it is buying MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) for $1.8 billion. These are the details. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) – a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments – and Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, announced a definitive agreement under which funds affiliated with MDP will acquire all outstanding shares of MoneyGram for $11 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion. This purchase price represents a meaningful premium of approximately 50% to MoneyGram’s unaffected closing stock price on December 14, 2021, the last trading day prior to media speculation regarding a possible transaction.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO