ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

State advisory narrows list of individuals who should mask up

By Katie Lannan
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXYIT_0eFH3DSS00

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday relaxed its face-covering advisory, publishing an updated version that no longer recommends vaccinated individuals mask up in all indoor spaces.

Instead, the latest iteration of an advisory that has been in place since Gov. Charlie Baker in May 2021 lifted the state’s universal mask mandate now says that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a mask indoors if they have a weakened immune system or if their age or an underlying condition puts them at increased risk of severe disease.

Baystate Health loosens visitation guidelines for non-COVID patients

Fully vaccinated individuals are also advised to cover their faces if they live with someone who is unvaccinated, has a weakened immune system or faces a greater risk of severe disease. State public health officials continue to advise that people who are not fully vaccinated wear masks when indoors with others, and masks remain required in certain settings like public transportation and hospitals.

The masking recommendations announced Tuesday align with those previously in place for the summer and fall of 2021. Amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases, the DPH last December advised that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public spaces. Tuesday’s update comes with case counts and hospitalizations having dropped significantly from January peaks driven by the omicron variant, and as the Baker administration’s mask mandate for K-12 public schools is set to lift at the end of the month.

The State House, meanwhile, is set to reopen in a week after nearly two years closed to the public, and Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano have said masks will be required in the building. While some cities and towns have eased their local-level mask policies, Boston’s mandate remains in effect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Karen Spilka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Shns#Baystate Health#Dph#Omicron#The State House#Senate
WWLP

Poll puts Healey, Diehl ahead of pack and doubts surtax support

With seven months before voters go to the polls, Attorney General Maura Healey and former Rep. Geoff Diehl hold significant advantages with voters in their parties, and Healey, a Democrat, is the clear front-runner to succeed Gov. Charlie Baker, though more than half the electorate has yet to choose a candidate, according to a new poll.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WWLP

Council approves Allen, Koonce commutations

The Governor's Council on Wednesday unanimously approved Gov. Charlie Baker's commutation petitions for a pair of individuals serving life sentences for first-degree murder, making William Allen and Thomas Koonce eligible for release on parole.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy