Salt Lake City, UT

Yes means yes: a new legal standard for consent on Tuesday's Access Utah

upr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, is sponsoring HB98 which would create a third-degree felony offense of sexual conduct without affirmative consent. Current Utah...

www.upr.org

upr.org

Future of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday's Access Utah

Since U. S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month, speculation about his replacement has ramped up. Thursday on Access Utah we’ll talk about President Biden’s nomination decision and the future of the Supreme Court. Our guest for the hour is RonNell Andersen Jones, Lee E. Teitelbaum Professor of Law in the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Local government with Cache County Executive David Zook on Tuesday's Access Utah

Cache County Executive David Zook joins us to talk about public health, transportation, homelessness, mental health, the economy, immigration, COVID and other issues. David Zook has served in various positions in county government and as City Manager for Nibley City. You can continue the conversation by emailing upraccess@gmail.com. Tom Williams...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah adds over 700 new COVID cases, 27 deaths in latest Tuesday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 771 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 15, and 27 new deaths since yesterday. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: Cases With 771 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 914,799. Of today’s new cases, 108 are school-aged children. […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Drones in Jason Chaffetz's backyard lead to Utah Senate bill

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Drones hovering near the backyard of a former Utah congressman led to a bill approved Thursday by the Utah Senate. Senate Bill 122 is the result of a conversation with Jason Chaffetz, Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine) told his colleagues as they unanimously approved the bill, 23 to 0, on a second reading.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Man who left family 50 years ago is no longer missing

PROVO Utah (ABC4 Utah) – John Everett Booth walked away from his family in 1970 and never turned back. In October 2021, the puzzle about his disappearance started to take shape. Someone found what appeared to be human remains in a swampy area of Utah Lake. Utah County sheriff deputies responded. “We confirmed that it […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Latter-day Saint leaders support Arizona’s new gay rights bill. Here’s what they’ve said on the issue in the past

Latter-day Saint leaders expressed support Monday for a new bill in Arizona that would provide religious freedom and LGBT anti-discrimination protections. Why it matters: Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people face discrimination in housing and employment. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped propose and support the 2015...
ARIZONA STATE
ksl.com

If you bill it, he will come: Kevin Costner wants to film 5 movies in Utah if this bill passes

SALT LAKE CITY — In the three years he spent shooting Paramount's hit series "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner got a good taste of Utah. In his free time, he would slip down to the southern corners of the state, scouting locations for his long anticipated Western epic, "Horizon." The production is no small endeavor — the initial film will set the foundation for a yearslong cinematic universe, amounting to five movies and dumping upwards of $50 million into whatever rural economy Costner settles on.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS

