On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that requires large employers in California to offer workers up to 80 hours of COVID-19-related paid sick leave. But there's a catch: The bill, which the Legislature passed on Feb. 7, doesn't apply to small employers with 25 or fewer workers. That exemption — which California's 2021 COVID-19 sick leave law also included — applies to more than 90% of companies in California and leaves at least one in four workers without access to the new paid leave, according to data from California's Employment Development Department.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO