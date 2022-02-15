Best high-waisted biker shorts

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet. Impeccably chic women are constantly showing up in their flawlessly-fitting white jeans, challenging us to ask ourselves: Is this the season when we’ll finally look like Jackie Kennedy? Yes, ’tis finally the summer to put your white denim hesitations to bed. When you slip into the right pair, you’ll re-consider a wash in cream, eggshell, or ivory. For those who fear that white pants verge on the side of see-through, steer clear of flimsy, stretch fabrics. For petite ladies, try out something tapered at the ankle. You might even gravitate toward white mom jeans. Meanwhile, structured, high-rise white jeans enhance curves, particularly designs with a slim straight leg. Ahead, discover the best pairs of white jeans guaranteed to become your summer favorite.
