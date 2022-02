The stock price of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) increased by over 2.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) increased by over 2.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Air Lease Corporation announcing long-term lease placements for 25 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB). The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the airline starting in early 2023 through the beginning of 2026 from ALC’s orderbook with Boeing.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO