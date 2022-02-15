ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dr. Robert Califf confirmed to lead FDA

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Califf, MD, is set to lead the FDA after the Senate voted Feb. 15 to confirm him. Dr. Califf was confirmed by a 50-46 vote, making him the first permanent FDA leader under President...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

