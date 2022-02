DALLAS — This week's winter storm was more of an ice and sleet event than snow, especially as freezing temperatures still had roads dangerously slick on Friday morning. But we still saw enough powder to give us our first measurable snow of the season, and some areas in North Texas got more than others. Snowfall totals ranged from around two-tenths of an inch to our southeast (where it was mostly rain and ice) to five inches in areas to the west and northwest.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO