Crews work to put out wildfires in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many wildfires burned in Kansas on Tuesday and some continue to burn. KSN learned of fires in Reno, Butler and Marion counties. Aside from damage, the fires have caused road closures, evacuations, and canceled bus routes. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly even issued a State of Emergency .

Reno County

The Hutchinson Fire Chief, Steven Beer, reported there were seven fires in total in Reno County.

Fire 1:

In Reno County, the largest fire reported by the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) started around 1 p.m. and is still burning. The grassfire is located just east of Hutchinson at 2619 Linksland Drive. This is near the intersection of E 30th Ave and N Obee Rd . Deputies blocked traffic on E 30th Ave to give fire crews room to work.

“Deputies are working to try and notify/evacuate residents as they can,” according to a Reno County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post .

Firefighters from HFD responded to 2619 Linksland Drive for a reported brush fire. Upon arrival, crews discovered a large grass fire moving rapidly through the Bluestem neighborhood just south of the Prairie Dunes golf course.

HFD intended to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. but canceled because of “multiple additional fires” that had started.

As of 5 p.m., the Reno County Sheriff’s Office updated their Facebook post to say, “30th Street will remain closed this evening from Obee Rd to Buhler Rd. Residents will be allowed to home but through traffic needs to find a different route.”

At this time, it is known that two houses and one shed were damaged by fire in the Bluestem neighborhood.

Fire 2:

While battling the fire above, HFD crews were dispatched to another brush fire in Buhler at 9110 E. 30th Street . Upon arrival, crews found 10 acres on fire south of 30th Street and east of Willison Road.

Due to extreme winds, the fire spread another 1/4 of a mile before stopping. Multiple trees were affected by the fire and continue to cause crews issues with blowing embers.

Marion County

Around 4 p.m., The Kansas Forest Service reported in a Facebook post that it and a Tanker 95 were responding to a fire in Marion County, two miles east of U.S. Highway 77 and Kansas Highway 150.

Butler County

Buhler USD 313 canceled busing districtwide Tuesday afternoon because of all the closed roads.

Fire 1:

Around 2 p.m., Butler County started evacuations at a fire west of El Dorado. The fire started in the 4900 block of SW Parallel . Since then, firefighters have moved east to K-196 and NW Parallel St by the gravel pit.

Butler County Emergency Communications later updated their Facebook post to say that the evacuations have ended because the fire is now under control.

Fire 2:

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) posted on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. that K-196 in Butler County was closed from 30th north to K-254 because of low visibility due to smoke.

KDOT announced that the highway was reopened but to be alert for firefighting vehicles.

Fire 3:

Another wildfire was reported southwest of downtown Augusta off SW 153rd Street and SW Diamond Road AT 12:35 p.m. Law enforcement blocked the road while at least six fire tanker units responded.

Soon after, that fire was brought under control.

A wildfire burns southwest of Augusta, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Bill Keatts)

A tanker truck arrives to fight a wildfire southwest of Augusta, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Bill Keatts)

Fire 4:

At 2:37 p.m., Andover Fire and Rescue requested assistance from Butler County Fire District #3 (BCFD#3) for a grass fire was reported in the area of SW 90th St and Meadowlark Rd. According to a Facebook post made by BCFD#3, a Pumper 31, Tender 31 and Command 30, along with five firefighters, responded to that fire.

A wildfire burns near Andover, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Bill Keatts)

A wildfire burns near Andover, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Bill Keatts)

A witness at the scene said the fire is in the trees and is hard to see from the road. He said firefighters are by a house, watching to ensure the fire does not get close to the home.

“Unfortunately, we’re always at the mercy of Mother Nature,” Lt. Frank Shaw, Andover Fire, said. “With the winds and dry conditions that we’ve had, always going to have those warnings out there where there’s always potential for fire that’s going to run from us.”

Fire Danger

The Storm Track 3 meteorologists said the fire danger was going to be greater Tuesday due to windy, warm and dry weather.

Winds up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph can quickly spread any fires that are started. Therefore, Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect between midday and early evening.

“People need to be aware of the conditions all the time, all the time,” Shaw said. “Be careful that they’re not throwing cigarette butts or if they have something going on with their car driving down the road that might throw a spark.”

It’s ‘Kansas Wildfire Awareness Week:’

The Kansas Fire Marshal, Kansas Interagency Wildfire Council, and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management have provided the following resources to help Kansans all week long by offering tips and safety information:

