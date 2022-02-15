ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Couple Notes on Notre Dame Defensive Recruiting

By Tom Loy
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame currently has the No. 1 ranked class nationally per the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Tony Dungy blasts Super Bowl LVI referee decisions in Rams win over Bengals

Typically immediately after a big game is played, controversy follows. Whether it’s decision-making by coaches or a ruling by referees, it becomes an immediate talking point. In this case, it's when officials repeatedly penalized the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams during the game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI; infractions that came after a blatant face mask was missed on the Bengals go-ahead touchdown at the start of the second half.
NFL
247Sports

Former Husky Taylor Rapp Gets Engaged In Super Bowl Celebration

To some, Valentine's Day proposals can seem a bit trite or bourgeois. So, when given the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, Danielle, after winning the Super Bowl, the day before Valentine's Day, former Husky safety Taylor Rapp didn't hesitate. Hopefully the third-year safety still has big dinner plans for...
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#American Football
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to Kansas State

The Mountaineers have now last nine of ten games. West Virginia had a double-digit lead in the second half against Kansas State on Monday night, but completely fell apart in Manhattan, falling to the Wildcats, 78-73. After the contest, Head Coach Bob Huggins was surprisingly upbeat. "I thought they played...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Louisville hosts Miami on Wednesday night

Louisville (11-13, 5-9) hosts Miami (18-7, 10-4) on Wednesday night. The game tips at 7pm with the broadcast provided through the Regional Sports Networks, including Bally Sports in the Louisville area. The Cardinals are seeking to snap a six-game losing streak, while the Hurricanes are attempting to win a third...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari says physical play from No. 16 Tennessee was too much for No. 4 Wildcats

Kentucky basketball saw its six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night at Tennessee, losing 76-63 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both Tyty Washington and Jacob Toppin played for Kentucky despite Washington leaving Saturday's win over Florida early with a lower leg injury and Toppin missing the game with a bad ankle, with head coach John Calipari expressing regret over playing Washington.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
247Sports

Breaking: N.C. A&T Women's Track and Field lands another Olympian

The Aggies have added yet another star to their nationally recognized Track and Field program. Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha is a Olympian and now she's a member of the North Carolina A&T Track and Field team. Twenty-year-old Grace Nwokocha has established herself as Nigeria’s current queen of the track after she...
SPORTS
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
247Sports

No. 1 LB Anthony Hill Jr. includes Tide in top group

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. used his seventeenth birthday as an opportunity to announce his top six schools. The programs making the cut for the Denton (Texas) Ryan product are: Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC (in alphabetical order). Ranked the nation's No. 1 linebacker, per the industry-generated...
NFL
247Sports

College basketball AP Top 25 rankings updated after Week 14 of 2021-22 season

The AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll has been a steady ride recently, with a consistent group leading the first five, but Week 14 saw one headline-grabbing upset last Tuesday when Auburn lost 80-76 at Arkansas. How much did the top-ranked Tigers' second loss of the 2021-22 season impact the latest rankings voted by the media?
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five Rebels on the offensive side of the ball who need big springs

The Ole Miss Rebels open spring practice on March 22. The Rebels have approximately 31 days to get in 15 practices before their annual spring game on April 23. Of course, there are many holes to fill from the 2021 team which finished 10-3 overall, 6-2 in the SEC, earned a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and finished ranked No. 11 in the final nationwide polls. There is the job of sorting out who will be quarterback Matt Corral's replacement, as well as plugging in new transfer portal parts all over the field. How will the Rebels replace three 100-carry backs, two of whom left early to pursue NFL options? What will the defense look like without departed co-coordinator D.J. Durkin not making the calls? There are so many things to begin figuring out through spring practice.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky

Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 16 Tennessee's 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena:. ON CORRECTING ISSUES FROM KENTUCKY LOSS, INCLUDING TURNOVERS. “We knew that you can’t let a team have 32 points. I said let, but they had a lot to do with that...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Top Target Sets Return Trip to Notre Dame

The weekend fo March 18-20 is setting up to be a big visit weekend for Notre Dame, especially as it pertains to the top targets from the class of 2023. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has learned that a top of the board recruit for the Fighting Irish coaching staff will be on campus that weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy