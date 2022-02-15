Couple Notes on Notre Dame Defensive Recruiting

The Ole Miss Rebels open spring practice on March 22. The Rebels have approximately 31 days to get in 15 practices before their annual spring game on April 23. Of course, there are many holes to fill from the 2021 team which finished 10-3 overall, 6-2 in the SEC, earned a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and finished ranked No. 11 in the final nationwide polls. There is the job of sorting out who will be quarterback Matt Corral's replacement, as well as plugging in new transfer portal parts all over the field. How will the Rebels replace three 100-carry backs, two of whom left early to pursue NFL options? What will the defense look like without departed co-coordinator D.J. Durkin not making the calls? There are so many things to begin figuring out through spring practice.

