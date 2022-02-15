ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Palms schedules hiring events Feb. 24-March 10 as reopening nears

By Greg Haas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Palms Casino Resort is hiring, with jobs open for hotel and casino positions, as well as engineering, security, food and beverage and supervisory roles.

Hiring events begin Wednesday, Feb. 24, for housekeeping jobs, and continue through March 10 for other positions.

The Feb. 24 event is at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the hiring events are happening at several locations around the valley. More details and links to register are available at palmscareers.com . The website lists 92 job descriptions for a wide variety of full-time positions. About 1,200 people worked at the Palms at the time it closed.

Pre-registered applicants will be given priority, but walk-ins will also be welcome, according to the website.

“With a history of creating many of Las Vegas’ most memorable moments, Palms is ready to welcome the best team members in town to usher in a new era,” according to the website.

The resort has been closed since March 2020, when resorts throughout Nevada shut down as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state. Station Casinos sold the resort to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which has been making preparations to reopen.

The Palms is expected to reopen by late spring of this year, according to Celena Haas-Stacey, who is handling publicity for San Manuel Gaming and Hospital Authority.

