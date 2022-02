It’s been a tough season thus far for the Los Angeles Lakers. A lot has been made of the functionality of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook playing together. Westbrook has been the subject of many issues with the team this year, and many expected the Lakers to make a move at the deadline. Not only did Los Angeles stand pat, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, it’s possible this team runs it back next season.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO