ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Two small victories for the media in a war it’s losing badly

By National correspondent
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a lesser-recognized media victory that occurred recently that is closer to my heart. Last fall, a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch found a bug in a state website. A search tool for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was inadvertently sending teachers’ Social Security numbers when...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Sarah Palin needed a smoking gun. She had boring emails.

Judge Jed S. Rakoff was impressed with an email from then-New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet on June 14, 2017. “I really reworked this one,” wrote Bennet to colleague Elizabeth Williamson that evening. “I hope you can see what I was trying to do. Please take a look.”
POLITICS
NBC News

Jury rules against Sarah Palin in her New York Times defamation case

A Manhattan federal jury ruled against former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Tuesday in her lawsuit accusing The New York Times of defamation. The unanimous decision came a day after the judge presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff for the Southern District of New York, took the unusual step of announcing that he would be dismissing Palin's case regardless of the jury's verdict.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Government
Vanity Fair

Sarah Palin Paints Herself as David to the NYT’s Goliath in Defamation Case

Upon taking the stand on the sixth day of her defamation trial against The New York Times, Sarah Palin invoked an Old Testament passage to describe her legal battle with the Gray Lady: “I knew I was up against a Goliath,” she said on Thursday. “I felt collectively the people were David—that I was David.” The former Alaska governor and onetime vice presidential candidate used the dramatic line to illustrate how she felt “powerless” in the face of the “untruths” perpetuated about her in the media, adding, “you’re up against those who buy ink by the barrel and I had my No. 2 pencil on my kitchen table in Alaska.” The civil trial, which is unfolding in a Lower Manhattan federal court, stems from a 2017 Times editorial that falsely linked a 2010 electoral map published by Palin’s eponymously named SarahPAC—which featured crosshairs hovering over the districts of 20 Democratic lawmakers, including former representative Gabby Giffords—to the 2011 mass shooting that took place at a Giffords constituent meeting in Tucson, Arizona. (There is no evidence that the shooter ever saw the Palin map before targeting Giffords’s event.)
ALASKA STATE
Washington Post

Sarah Palin, center stage again, in New York Times court battle that could be her true legacy

NEW YORK — If you blurred your eyes a little, it could have been 2008 all over again, with Sarah Palin at center stage. Every face turned her way as the former Alaska governor took the stand in the trial for her blockbuster libel suit against the New York Times, her chestnut hair fixed in the same classic updo that Tina Fey copied for her celebrated impersonation. Palin joked warmly with the judge about her five children and eight grandchildren and declared, with a familiar touch of Wasilla in her voice, that anyone who hasn’t visited her small, frigid hometown is “missin’ out.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Sarah Palin seeks retribution against media in NYT defamation lawsuit

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who burst onto the national political scene as Sen. John McCain’s running mate for the 2008 presidential election, has a treacherous relationship with American news media. After her glasses, her public gaffes during interviews and speaking engagements are the most famous things about...
U.S. POLITICS
WBUR

Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit is bad news

As Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times begins in New York, I hope the thousands of UMass students who’ve studied "Journalism & Law" with me over the past 34 years remember what I've told them:. That the 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan precedent —...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Sarah Palin's NYT suit is about much more than defamation

In the defamation case of former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin against The New York Times, much more is on trial than the Gray Lady. Palin, a once rising political star whose last claim to fame was as a contestant on "The Masked Singer," sued the Times for an editorial that the publication ran, and later partly retracted, which incorrectly claimed that there was a connection between advertisements run by her political action committee and a 2011 shooting. That shooting killed half a dozen people and wounded more, including then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz.
POLITICS
Deadline

Sarah Palin Takes Stand In Libel Trial Against New York Times; Former Editor Says He “Felt Terrible” For Inserting Incorrect Sentence In Op-Ed

Sarah Palin briefly took the stand in her libel trial against the New York Times on Wednesday, while the editor responsible for inserting incorrect language in a 2017 op-ed said that he “felt terrible” about the mistake, but denied that it was intentional. The trial in a New York federal court has been moving rather briskly and has drawn attention as it is one of the rare instances of a major public figure to take a news outlet to trial, given the high bar that plaintiffs face in showing that a publication engaged in malice or reckless disregard for the truth. Palin...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Victories#Press Freedom#Hackers#Social Security#Html#The Post Dispatch#The New York Times
fox10phoenix.com

Sarah Palin's lawsuit against New York Times dismissed

NEW YORK - A judge is going to dismiss Sarah Palin's libel case against the New York Times. The judge ruled the former Alaska governor's case over a 2017 editorial should be thrown out because her lawyers didn't provide evidence that the paper purposely published false information or acted with malice to damage her reputation.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Palin calls New York Times the 'Goliath' in libel dispute

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a jury Thursday she felt like she was at the mercy of a “Goliath” when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting. Palin used her second...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
New York Post

NY Times fact-checker missed assertion about Palin in 2017 editorial

A New York Times fact-checker said in court Monday that she didn’t look over the assertion in a 2017 editorial of a clear link between a map circulated by Sarah Palin’s political action committee and the 2011 mass shooting that wounded Rep. Gabby Giffords. Eileen Lepping, who appeared...
MANHATTAN, NY
FiveThirtyEight

Why Democrats Keep Losing Culture Wars

Virginia’s new governor, Glenn Youngkin, kicked off his term with a political magic trick. In the first of nine executive orders issued on Jan. 15, the day he took office,1 he banned the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts, including critical race theory” in K-12 public schools. It was a smart way to show his base he’s already jumping on issues they care about. Education policy, particularly the alleged role critical race theory plays in public school curricula, was a centerpiece of Youngkin’s campaign. But the impact of this executive order is less straightforward than it seems, because critical race theory isn’t actually taught in Virginia public schools.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Post

Why Trump’s accounting firm ditched him

Two investigations in New York are looking at whether former president Donald Trump’s company falsified its records to either avoid taxes or get loans. And Trump and his company just got troubling news on that front: Their accounting firm won’t vouch for them anymore and is ditching them entirely. Mazars said in a recent letter that a decade’s worth of financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization “should no longer be relied upon,” report The Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell and Shayna Jacobs.
POTUS
Washington Post

Brutal new polling on Biden should scare Democrats. But there’s a way out.

Democrats have voluntarily put themselves in a political straitjacket. They regularly tell themselves they must be extraordinarily tentative about taking credit for their accomplishments, because this risks angering voters who are still struggling, potentially sparking backlash. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. But what’s often missing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy