Woman’s death in Tacoma homeless camp ruled homicide

Tacoma police car File photo of Tacoma PD car. (Tacoma Police Department)

TACOMA, Wash. — Police say the death of a woman found in a Tacoma homeless encampment has been ruled a homicide.

Tacoma Police said Monday in a statement that the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Syretta Brown.

Police say firefighters were called to reports of a body at an encampment on Nov. 13.

Police say they found a woman inside a tent, and determined she had been dead for some time.

On Monday, the Pierce County medical examiner determined her death to be a homicide.

Tacoma Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

