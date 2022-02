As we head down the final stretch of games in the Big East Conference, Villanova now has the inside track to win yet another regular-season crown. Arguably the most important game of the season went down Tuesday night where No. 10 Villanova ended No. 8 Providence’s eight-game winning streak, 89-84, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence behind Collin Gillespie’s career-high 33 points and Justin Moore’s 19 points and 10 rebounds. Both have been dealing with ankle injuries but came up huge in a big spot.

