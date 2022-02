Hopkinsville City Council approved incentives for Rural King to establish itself in the Bradford Square Mall and heard the yearly audit report at Tuesday’s meeting. A grant in the amount of $1.5 million was approved to go towards the Rural King project, which is set to redevelop and renovate the Bradford Square Mall, along with establishing Rural King as its anchor store. Also approved was a tax incentive for Rural King, including authorizing AJM, Hopkinsville KY LLC to retain through a rebate eighty percent of any increase in ad valorem tax revenue otherwise derived by the city.

