Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' crew sued by late cinematographer's family

The family of Halyna Hutchins is suing Alec Baldwin and the team behind “Rust,” saying their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” led to the cinematographer’s “senseless death” in last year's on-set shooting.

“We believe … the allegations of the numerous violations of industry standards that occurred by Mr. Baldwin and others that were charged with safety on the set,” Brian Panish, an attorney representing Hutchins’s husband and son, said in a Tuesday news conference in Los Angeles.

The 63-year-old actor, who starred and served as a producer on the western, allegedly fired a gun with a "suspected live round" while working on a scene on its New Mexico set. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured in the October shooting.

The Hutchins family attorney said Tuesday that his firm conducted an investigation, presenting to reporters a computer-animated video showing what he called a re-creation of “what really happened” on the set, “based on the witnesses’ statements, the scene, the evidence and the emails” that were obtained.

“The video explains why Mr. Baldwin and others were responsible and are responsible for safety on the job site,” Panish said. Baldwin and the “Rust” filmmakers’ actions, Panish alleged, led to Hutchins’s “tragic death.”

Baldwin and the film’s cast and crew “committed major breaches of industry safety protocols,” the Hutchins lawyers said in announcing the wrongful death lawsuit.

The attorneys shared a list of at least 15 industry standards they claim Baldwin and the “Rust” production team “disregarded,” including treating the gun as if it were loaded at all times, only having qualified personnel inspect the weapon, and thoroughly checking all firearms before use, among others.

"Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false," Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Baldwin and his fellow producers, said in a statement.

"He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a 'cold gun' — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise," Dyer added.

"Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use."

Baldwin said in a December interview that he didn’t feel guilt over Hutchins’s shooting death because someone else was culpable.

"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," the performer told George Stephanopoulos at the time.

—Updated at 5:08 p.m.