ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' crew sued by late cinematographer's family

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4drp_0eFH0ot000
© Associated Press/Chris Pizzello

The family of Halyna Hutchins is suing Alec Baldwin and the team behind “Rust,” saying their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” led to the cinematographer’s “senseless death” in last year's on-set shooting.

“We believe … the allegations of the numerous violations of industry standards that occurred by Mr. Baldwin and others that were charged with safety on the set,” Brian Panish, an attorney representing Hutchins’s husband and son, said in a Tuesday news conference in Los Angeles.

The 63-year-old actor, who starred and served as a producer on the western, allegedly fired a gun with a "suspected live round" while working on a scene on its New Mexico set. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured in the October shooting.

The Hutchins family attorney said Tuesday that his firm conducted an investigation, presenting to reporters a computer-animated video showing what he called a re-creation of “what really happened” on the set, “based on the witnesses’ statements, the scene, the evidence and the emails” that were obtained.

“The video explains why Mr. Baldwin and others were responsible and are responsible for safety on the job site,” Panish said. Baldwin and the “Rust” filmmakers’ actions, Panish alleged, led to Hutchins’s “tragic death.”

Baldwin and the film’s cast and crew “committed major breaches of industry safety protocols,” the Hutchins lawyers said in announcing the wrongful death lawsuit.

The attorneys shared a list of at least 15 industry standards they claim Baldwin and the “Rust” production team “disregarded,” including treating the gun as if it were loaded at all times, only having qualified personnel inspect the weapon, and thoroughly checking all firearms before use, among others.

"Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false," Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Baldwin and his fellow producers, said in a statement.

"He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a 'cold gun' — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise," Dyer added.

"Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use."

Baldwin said in a December interview that he didn’t feel guilt over Hutchins’s shooting death because someone else was culpable.

"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," the performer told George Stephanopoulos at the time.

—Updated at 5:08 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on set and made this bizarre comment

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to a movie set this week for the first time since fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins late last year. In a video diary posted to Instagram, Baldwin called returning to the work “strange” after “this horrible thing that happened.”. “It’s strange...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin references father Alec Baldwin’s ‘thoughtless little pig’ comment in new video

Ireland Baldwin has referenced the time her father Alec Baldwin referred to her as a “thoughtless little pig” while speaking candidly about the negative ways she has been portrayed in the media.The 26-year-old model referred to the 2007 incident, which took place when she was 11 and her father was divorcing her mother Kim Basinger, while participating in a TikTok trend on Wednesday, in which people use The Ting Tings‘ song That’s Not My Name to share all of the names apart from their own that they have been called.In Ireland’s version of the viral trend, she wrote: “My name...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
SheKnows

Ireland Baldwin Seems to Blame the Media, Not Dad Alec Baldwin, For His Leaked Comments About Her

Ireland Baldwin is taking on a fun TikTok challenge and turning it into a serious dialogue about how she’s portrayed by the media. There might be a little revisionist history with how she’s tackling one particular phrase, but we have a feeling she’s letting everyone know that her family has moved past that painful time. So most celebrities are using Ting Ting’s “That’s Not My Name” song to use the names of the characters they’ve played on TV or in film. But Ireland decided to take a more urgent tone with “names the media like to call [her].” She then goes into...
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Who has put Alec Baldwin back to work?

Alec Baldwin this week revealed the “strange” experience of returning to work on a film set, nearly four months after he was involved in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his last film, “Rust,” in New Mexico. Baldwin has said his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Alec Baldwin
Showbiz411

“Rust” Never Sleeps: Alec Baldwin Making Another Low Budget B Movie in Small Town 3 Months After Halyna Hutchins Death

On the set of a low budget movie shot in a small town back on October 21st, the cinematographer was accidentally shot dead by the star. The movie was “Rust,” the star was Alec Baldwin, and the dead woman was Halyna Hutchins. Production was cancelled, Hutchins left a 9 year old son, and Baldwin ran around fighting with people in Vermont.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn’t Have ‘Anything’ Other Than Family in ‘Very Sad’ Video

Alec Baldwin shared a vulnerable video with his Instagram followers on Friday night. The 63-year-old actor shared a reflective 6-minute video of himself venting from the airport. He announced he was traveling for work. However, he did not disclose where he was traveling or the exact project it may have been for. In the video, he shared with his followers how difficult it is for him to leave his wife and children when he travels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematographer
albuquerquenews.net

Alec Baldwin resumes work for first time after 'Rust' shooting incident

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has finally returned to work, ending his three-and-a-half-month hiatus from acting since the 'Rust' shooting incident, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to Fox News, the actor has been documenting his travels to the UK. On Monday, he...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Alec Baldwin’s attorney calls claims actor was ‘reckless’ on ‘Rust’ set ‘entirely false’

Alec Baldwin's lawyer released a statement regarding the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by Halyna Hutchins' family Tuesday. "Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false," Aaron Dyer said on behalf of Baldwin in a statement to Fox News Digital.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Financial World

Alec Baldwin: "Getting back on set was weird"

Alec Baldwin returned to a set for the first time after the daytime incident filming the film Rust. During the filming of that movie, director of photography Halyna Hutchins lost her life to a gunshot accidentally fired from Baldwin's hands. Now the actor has returned to acting for an independent...
MOVIES
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy