Best high-waisted biker shorts

Hot air brushes are undoubtedly one of the best hair-related inventions of the 21st century, and while they’re typically favored by people with long, thick hair that takes longer to dry, they can be just as practical for people with bobs, lobs, and other, shorter styles. Generally, the best hot air brushes for short hair have smaller, thinner barrels, but bigger-barreled brushes can work equally well as long as you have the technique down. Other features to consider are whether your hot air brush comes with any additional attachments; if it has multiple heat/speed settings; the types of bristles; and of course, the price. You’ll find an assortment of the best options to choose from, just ahead.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO