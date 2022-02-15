A 20-year-old male has not returned home after his Valentine’s date
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing male last seen on Monday.
Police say 20-year-old Tariq Greene was last seen by his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day. Police say Greene was last seen by his girlfriend around 3:41 pm at 24th Street and Oregon Avenue.
Greene was last wearing a blue durag, black sweatshirt, black pants, and black slides. Police say he may be in the 6600 block of Saybrook Avenue area.
Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3184 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Greene.
