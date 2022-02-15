Kodak Black injured in shooting at Justin Bieber's Los Angeles after-party

Over the weekend, updates on Kodak Black's condition have been few and far between. There has now been visual confirmation of Kodak leaving the hospital with a walker. Following the shooting at Justin Bieber's party, many were made aware of Kodak Black sustaining some injuries. The wounds were stated to be "minor" and "not life threatening," which fans were relieveed to hear. More news on the whereabouts, attendees, and reasons behind the shooting continued to surface over the days following. Many still wondered exactly how he was holding up.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO