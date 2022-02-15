ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kodak Black injured in shooting at Justin Bieber's Los Angeles after-party

York News-Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN reports rapper Kodak Black fell victim...

yorknewstimes.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Shooting: New Video Shows Different Angle Of The Shooter

Just yesterday, some distressing news was reported in the hip-hop world as it was revealed that Kodak Black was one of the four men who were shot outside of Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles. The party was taking place at The Nice Guy, and the entire event was attended by some of hip-hop's biggest names.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Kodak Black Reportedly Among 4 Shot Outside Super Bowl Party

Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday (Feb. 11) after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said. The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 22, 20 and 19,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Leaves Hospital Using Walker After Being Shot

Kodak Black is out of the hospital after being shot in the leg ... and he very clearly needs help getting around. Check out this video TMZ obtained, showing Kodak leaving Cedars-Sinai Monday afternoon in Los Angeles ... as you can see, he's using a walker and moving pretty slowly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Left The Hospital Using A Walker Following Friday's Shooting

Over the weekend, updates on Kodak Black's condition have been few and far between. There has now been visual confirmation of Kodak leaving the hospital with a walker. Following the shooting at Justin Bieber's party, many were made aware of Kodak Black sustaining some injuries. The wounds were stated to be "minor" and "not life threatening," which fans were relieveed to hear. More news on the whereabouts, attendees, and reasons behind the shooting continued to surface over the days following. Many still wondered exactly how he was holding up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hypefresh.co

Kodak Black Wants DreamDoll As His Valentine

This Valentine’s Day may be different this year, given the novel pandemic. Though, people continue to date virtually and even flirt online. Kodak Black definitely flirted up a storm this week with one lady in particular. The rap star is no stranger to flirting with some of the most famous women in the industry. So far, he crushed on Zendaya and Nicki Minaj in the past. Now the Florida-native rapper wants upcoming emcee DreamDoll to be as his Valentine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Hollywood#Cnn
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Steals...Again

Kodak Black continues his shameless stealing streak. Just a few days ago, the "Love & War" rapper hopped on Instagram to let his 11.4 million followers know that he had stolen a pickled sausage while stopped at a gas station, resulting in some pretty serious clowning at the Florida native's expense.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Raps Along With Eminem At The Super Bowl From The Field: Watch

One of Eminem’s fans was rapping along to Slim Shady during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, and that fan – Justin Bieber – was nailing every single word!. Was this Justin Bieber auditioning for an upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, or just him feeling himself during the SBLVI Halftime Show? Either way, Justin, 27, was spotted in his feelings when Eminem’s turn came to perform. Justin was recorded rapping along to “Lose Yourself” while on the field of SoFi Stadium, and Biebs was nailing every word. It was pretty epic, and Justin appeared to love every moment.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

DreamDoll Shuts Down Kodak Black For Good - On Valentine's Day

Kodak Black wasn’t feeling the love on Valentine’s Day. The Florida lyricist has been relentless in his romantic pursuit of DreamDoll, using social media to frequently confess his love for the “Oh Shhh” rapper, and even going so far as to curb other women to show his dedication.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kodak Black Responds to DreamDoll Squashing His Romantic Hopes

After DreamDoll questioned Kodak Black’s Valentine’s Day post about her, Yak decided to respond. The back-and-forth began when the rapper posted a photo of him tying DreamDoll’s shoes on Instagram Monday, which Dream now says was taken behind-the-scenes of a video shoot. The image, along with the caption—including the hashtags #HeartBreakKodak and #ValentineMassacre—certainly got fans talking.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
105.1 The Block

Kodak Black Responds to People Calling Him Ugly

Kodak Black has been called many things, but ugly is the one word he doesn’t like. On Friday (Jan. 28), Kodak Black posted a video on his Instagram account responding to people who are calling him ugly. In the clip, Yak is chilling inside a vehicle and goes on a rant about why he doesn't consider himself ugly.
CELEBRITIES

