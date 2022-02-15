ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck driver killed in I-15 accident near Payson

By Laura Polacheck
 1 day ago
A driver was killed Tuesday after their truck caught fire after running off Interstate 15 in Payson, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said a tire blew on a dump truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the highway near 800 South, causing it to lose control and careen into a guardrail before it spun, rolled on its side, and became fully engulfed in flames.

The adult male driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was the only occupant of the truck.

