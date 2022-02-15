ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, TN

PHOTOS: Bullet holes found in Hampton High School sign

By Ty Butler
 1 day ago

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Monday, Carter County authorities were made informed that there were four bullet holes in Hampton High School’s entranceway sign, located near Highway 19E. The estimated cost in damages is $5,000.

A report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) states that Hampton High School Principal Jeff Bradley contacted authorities about a possible vandalism after finding the bullet holes located across the sign.

According to the report, Bradley believes the sign had been hit “different times over the past couple of weeks.”

    Photo courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office
    Photo courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office
    Photo courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office
    Photo courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office
    Photo courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office
Upon arrival, a deputy found two holes at the base of the sign, one on the digital portion and another on the front-face of the school’s sign.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident.

WJHL

WJHL

