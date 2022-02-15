Best high-waisted biker shorts

Listen, I know that it's still damn cold out there for most of us. But whether it's because of an upcoming vacation or the changing of the seasons, you're going to need to get ready for warm weather soon enough. And confounding as it may be, some men still categorically refuse to wear shorts. I say this as someone who used to count himself among their number: This position, that wearing shorts is juvenile or uncool or generally unstylish, is straight-up wrong. Wrong, I tell you! What kind of person steps out into summer, in 95 degree heat with 93 percent humidity, in a pair of long pants? The kind of person who's punishing themselves without reason, that's who.

