The Memphis Grizzlies (40-18) are favored by 11.5 points as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) on February 16, 2022. The Grizzlies took down the Pelicans 121-109 and covered the spread as 3.5-point favorites, while going over the 226.5 point total in their last outing on Tuesday. Tyus Jones racked up a team-high 27 points in the victory. The Trail Blazers beat the Bucks 122-107 and covered the spread as 11-point underdogs, while going over the 225.5 point total on Monday in their most recent game. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 31 points to propel them to the victory.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO