The Buffalo Bills have invested their first draft pick in an edge rusher each of the last two seasons, with A.J. Epenesa being pick at 54 in 2020 and Gregory Rousseau being pick at 30 in 2021. They even doubled down in 2021 by taking Boogie Basham in the second round. During the 2021 regular season, Rousseau was second among Bills defensive ends in snap percentage (49.26%) while Epenesa was fourth (30.61%) per Pro Football Reference. Basham was a distant sixth (18.65%). Veteran players on expiring contracts made up the remaining three top six spots, as Jerry Hughes led the pack with 51.76% of the snaps, Efe Obada contributed 21.99% and Mario Addison slotted in at third with 44.71%.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO