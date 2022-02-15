Dutch govt phases out virus restrictions as cases drop

Austria became the first country in Europe to implement a vaccine mandate for adults on February 4. President Alexander Van der Bellen signed the mandate into law, which will require all adults to be vaccinated or face fines €600, which is the equivalent of $687. The law will begin to be enforced on March 15, according to CNN.
People wearing protective face masks walking on Regent Street in London, United Kingdom VV Shots/iStock. There's no doubt that people have had enough of the coronavirus and its accompanying restrictions. But is it time to scrap these measures? Some nations believe so. Is this a step towards getting societies back...
Austria's parliament has approved the European Union's strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for the country's residents over the age of 18 to get the shot. The legislation is set to be ratified before it is expected to come into effect on February 4. However, Austrian officials will only begin conducting checks to see if the mandate is being adhered to from March 15. Starting then, those without a vaccine certificate or an exemption could be slapped with initial fines of 600 euro ($680).
LONDON — Several European countries are scrapping Covid regulations, despite the WHO urging governments to "protect their people using every tool in the toolkit." Sweden lifted the majority of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday, following the lead of fellow Nordic nations Denmark and Norway. Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister...
Belgians will have the right to work a four-day week without a loss of salary under a government overhaul of the country’s labour laws prompted by the Covid pandemic. The option for employees to work longer days in order to earn a three-day weekend was among a package of economic reforms agreed within the governing coalition on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Thursday joined other European nations in saying it will remove coronavirus restrictions. “It is time to open Sweden again,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, announcing the restrictions would be removed from Feb. 9. Among the measures and recommendations that will be lifted, Sweden...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian employees will be able to work a four-day week after the government on Tuesday agreed a new labour accord aimed at bringing flexibility to an otherwise rigid labour market. Speaking after his seven-party coalition federal government reached a deal overnight, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Thursday said it aims to drop most of its coronavirus restrictions by the end of the month, as record levels of infections in recent weeks have only had a limited effect on hospital numbers. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay...
GENEVA — The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7%. The weekly epidemiological report from the U.N. health agency, released late Tuesday, shows that...
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is conferring with Germany’s 16 state governors to map a way out of coronavirus restrictions as official figures show new infections beginning to drift downward. Germany saw infections caused by the omicron variant, which is highly contagious but generally causes milder illness than previous variants, surge later than in several other European countries. Officials have credited restrictions that include curbs on private gatherings, the closure of night clubs and requirements for people to show proof of vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants and bars. But other countries also have moved faster to lift restrictions. At Wednesday’s meeting, Scholz and the govenors are expected to consider proposals to drop most restrictions by March 20, moving step by step.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Governments worldwide are starting to reduce or eliminate COVID restrictions, as much of the western world begins to consider living with the virus rather than eradicating it.
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland has announced plans to lift most restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including ending health checks on incoming travelers and requirements to show COVID passes to gain entry to many public venues. The government said as of Thursday, mask-wearing and the use of COVID-19 passes will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events. The requirement to wear masks in the workplace and a work-from-home recommendation will also end. The measures also will mean an end to the government’s economic support for business hit hard by the pandemic.
The States of Jersey will no longer publish certain information on Covid cases as restrictions are phased out. The government said the move followed announcements on 28 January, which included changes to border restrictions and contact tracing within schools. It said it would no longer publish information on positive infections...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An independent report on the Dutch response during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic says the Netherlands was inadequately prepared. The Dutch Safety Board report published Wednesday said authorities in the Netherlands “became overly fixated” on hospitals while focusing too little attention to care homes, education and other areas. The safety board’s chairman calls the pandemic the biggest social crisis to hit the country in decades. The report was critical of the government’s approach to care homes, About half of the country’s COVID-related deaths before September 2020 happened in care homes, an outcome the safety board called a “silent disaster.”
The U.S. is heading out of the "full blown pandemic phase" of COVID-19 and moving toward a point where more decisions will be made at the local level and not by the federal government, allowing restrictions such as wearing face masks to be lifted over time.
WASHINGTON (TND) — More cities and states are rolling back mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to drop. Just seven states and Washington D.C. have mask mandates in place with some of them lifting within days. Washington D.C. — one of the most aggressive cities when it comes to...
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are hosting their African counterparts during a two day-meeting in Brussels starting Thursday. The EU aim is to re-engage with African nations and to counter the growing influence of China and Russia across the continent. The EU-African Union gathering was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and agenda issues. The aim for the EU is clear: to remain Africa’s partner of choice. To that end, the bloc seeks to mobilize up to 300 billion euros ($341 billion) in public and private funds by 2027.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The chief of the European Union’s border agency says the repatriation of migrants is Cyprus’ “most urgent need” and his organization is ready to facilitate flights to return individuals who had their asylum claims rejected. Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri said after talks Wednesday with Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris that the small east Mediterranean island nation faces an “extraordinary challenge” that requires “extraordinary support” from Frontex. Migrant arrivals in Cyprus have increased, straining government resources. Some 85% of migrants are coming in through Turkey to the divided Mediterranean island's breakaway north. Officials say the EU agrees that the island's porous U.N. border needs to be better controlled.
