Woman facing charges after shooting at Little Rock apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One woman is facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to 6310 Colonel Glenn Road in reference to a shooting just after 3:30 a.m.
After arriving on the scene, officers said the victim told them that she was shot by 57-year-old Twila Pace in a nearby apartment.Police: 22-year-old woman killed in Bryant shooting
Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers said Pace was taken into custody after finding her in another apartment. She is currently being held without bond and facing multiple charges including first-degree battery and terroristic threatening.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 1