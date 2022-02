With Los Angeles playing host to this year's Super Bowl, and hometown Rams playing in the game, the stars were always bound to show up in a big way. NBC's telecast of the game has shown several big names hanging out in the suites overlooking the field, with the likes of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, and many more attending in person to watch the action unfold. While they haven't gotten much of the TV spotlight, beloved actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are also attending the game, hanging out together on Super Bowl Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO