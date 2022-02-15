Pikes Pick: Take a dive for delicious wings in Colorado Springs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The committee has sought a trove of data from the...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. While a feared Russian invasion of...
In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
Allison Gollust, the CNN executive in a relationship that triggered the resignation this month of network President Jeff Zucker, has also resigned from the network, according to an email sent to staff members. Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN’s parent corporation, WarnerMedia, announced Gollust's resignation in the email Tuesday.
Several of the jurors who ruled against former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) in her civil case against The New York Times learned of a judge's decision to dismiss the case before handing down their verdict. "These jurors reported that although they had been assiduously adhering to the Court’s instruction...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sea levels around the United States will rise up to a foot over the next 30 years due to climate change, as much as they have risen in the previous century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected in a report on Tuesday. The study...
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights, testified on Wednesday that he trusted his ex-colleague Derek Chauvin knew what he was doing by kneeling on the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes in a deadly 2020 arrest.
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
The Russian Olympic Committee’s latest doping scandal involving teen figure skater Kamila Valieva continued to unravel with reports on Tuesday revealing that the 15-year-old athlete tested positive for three different substances meant to improve heart function in a sample taken prior to her arrival in Beijing. Documents reviewed by...
