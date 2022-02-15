ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys' Jack Quaid Boards Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

By Jeremy Mathai
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Fresh off the resounding success of the franchise-revitalizing "Scream" (which has been confirmed to continue with a sixth film, by the way), Jack Quaid has been recruited to join Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which is set during World War II and deals with the creation of the atomic bomb. Nolan clearly has...

