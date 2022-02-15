ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Shopkins toys

By Cody Stewart, BestReviews Staff
Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids love collecting toys with fun themes. Shopkins are unusual collectible toys that resemble popular food items and other products. If your child is a Shopkins collector or interested in starting a collection, the Shopkins World Vacation Europe 12-Pack is a...

BEAUTY & FASHION
HOME & GARDEN
SHOPPING
WLNS

Best toy for kids to unbox

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Unboxing is a fad that grew into a full-blown phenomenon. Unboxing starts with a kid opening a package in front of a camera. The elements of mystery and surprise combine to continue to fuel interest in unboxing when instead of a single gift, kids unbox layer after layer, each with another surprise reveal.
KIDS
KXAN

Best toy dog that looks real

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids love stuffed animals because they’re soft and cuddly. Kids love dogs, too, because they are people’s best friends. So what could be better than a plush stuffed dog real enough to be your child’s best friend?
PETS
westernslopenow.com

Best Smashers toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids love surprises and kids love smashing things. That’s the idea behind the Smashers line of toys made by Zuru. Put the two together and let the fun begin. Smashers are plastic balls with mysteries hidden inside. To free them, find a hard surface and throw your ball as hard as you can so it will shatter into six smooth and even-sided pieces so your mystery collectible pops out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WPRI

Best toy riding horse

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Handmade wooden rocking horses have been around for more than three hundred years, some surviving long enough to become part of museum collections. Toy horses with wheels have been around even longer than that. Kids love horses and motion toys,...
PETS
WPRI

Best Treasure X Aliens toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your children like imagining what aliens may look like, Treasure X Aliens may be their new favorite toy. These unique toys let children discover new and interesting creatures from other planets. Not only do the toys look intriguing from the outside, but through a fun dissection process, your child can discover what they look like on the inside as well. While these toys aren’t necessarily educational, they certainly require a healthy level of curiosity and exploration.
SHOPPING
ABC 4

Best baby doll toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Baby dolls are one of the most quintessential toys for children of all ages and have been for generations. From nighttime comfort to a potty-training tool, baby dolls have many purposes and come in different shapes and sizes. The only challenge is finding the ideal baby doll to suit your needs.
LIFESTYLE
pix11.com

Best dinosaur egg toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dinosaurs have been an all-time favorite toy for children for many decades. Today, dinosaur toys continue to be a big part of pop culture and even educational toys for children. They give young ones the opportunity to learn about Earth’s history as well as study these exciting extinct creatures.
LIFESTYLE
foxlexington.com

Best TeeTurtle toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. TeeTurtle is a Colorado-based company that specializes in pop culture-themed products. Although TeeTurtle primarily focuses on T-shirts, they have a wide range of exciting toys that kids and adults are sure to love. TeeTurtle’s most popular toys are their reversible plushies — stuffed toys that you can flip inside out, revealing a new character. TeeTurtle’s Original Reversible Octopus Plushie is a fan favorite that’s both soft and adorable.
SHOPPING
cnyhomepage.com

Best garbage truck toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Trucks such as garbage trucks and recycling trucks are an essential part of everyday life. Children can learn a lot from these trucks. They can learn about the importance of recycling and how city systems work. One of the best garbage truck toys available is this cool Matchbox garbage truck.
SHOPPING
foxlexington.com

Best toy monkey with cymbals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Few toys are as iconic and recognizable as the toy monkey with cymbals. Since the invention of the first cymbal-banging monkey in the 1950s, the toy has appeared in a huge number of movies and television shows, leading many children and toy collectors to want a musical chimp of their own.
PETS
westernslopenow.com

Best ‘Dora the Explorer’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Dora the Explorer” has remained a staple in modern children’s cartoons, leading many kids to want replicas from the show to act out their own scenes from the universe. “Dora the Explorer” toys come in many forms, including plush “Dora the Explorer” toys, replicas of Dora’s backpack, and more.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

5 air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Air fryers are so great. Are you wondering whether or not you should jump on the air fryer bandwagon? We’re here to tell you that the answer is beyond simple. Yes, you absolutely, without question, need one in your life. These brilliant gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, which is terrific. But there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. People love these great gadgets and they cook with them often. But many air fryer owners have trouble finding new recipes to try in order to help keep things fresh. That’s why you need some great air fryer cookbooks, of course.
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: February 2022

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Right now there are Amazon's deals on hot items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware, mattresses and space heaters. Amazon deals has a ton of options to save on -- from the...
SHOPPING
foxlexington.com

Best Little Live Pets toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Little Live Pets are toys that come to life, moving, acting and sounding like real pets. They are so alive and real that kids have magical moments with them. All Little Live Pets are battery operated so they move and make dozens of cute sounds little kids find adorable. Little Live Pets come in family groups, all with different colors and names.
PET SERVICES
kidsinthehouse.com

Best toys for boys ang girls ages 1-5 - COOGHI 3 in 1 Toddler Scooter

I wanted to give you guys some great ideas for gifts that your kids can get on their Birthdays or any other special occasion. I myself have a boy and a girl who are currently 2 and 3 years old and they have all the toys in the world so I thought I'd share what are their favorite toys are as well as what my favorite toys are in terms of practicality, durability, and most importantly fun!
SHOPPING

