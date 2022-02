"We just need a quick a dirty hack as a proof of concept" A romp through the misadventures that can be caused by quickly built proof of concepts and hacks in all aspects of programming. We must never write code assuming that it will not be launched into production because one day, it probably will. We must take responsibility for ensuring that we do not produce poor quality code or quick hacks to please our paymasters. Even if it is just for a hackathon where you are ply’d with free pizza for giving up your weekend.

