US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU, AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he welcomes a security dialogue with the West as his military reported pulling back...

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
Europe
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is Flat-Out Lying About Pulling Troops From Ukraine, U.S. Says

The glimmer of optimism that greeted Russia’s announcement that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border looks to have been extinguished. A senior American official has reportedly accused the Kremlin of lying about its withdrawal, saying that Russia has actually sent 7,000 more troops to the border with Ukraine. The claim, reported by The New York Times, was then backed up by British officials who said Russia was bolstering defenses with helicopter and armored vehicle units. “Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine,” Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull, the British chief of defense intelligence, said in a statement. “Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.” Western officials say they believe Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine.
The Independent

Ukraine fires mortars on separatist territory in breach of ceasefire, say Russia-backed rebels

Ukraine government forces have shelled areas within rebel-held territory to the east of the country, a breach of ceasefire agreements designed to bring an end to the conflict, according to Russian-backed separatist groups.Forces from the Ukrainian side were accused of using mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun by the representatives of the would-be breakaway territory — the Luhansk People’s Republic — in the first reports of munitions being used in the conflict gripping Europe for more than a month now.“Armed forces of Ukraine have rudely violated the ceasefire regime, using heavy weapons, which, according to the Minsk agreements,...
Reuters

Biden, Scholz highlight NATO reinforcements if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed...
TIME

How Joe Biden Has Tried to Throw Putin Off Balance in Ukraine

Joe Biden spent the weekend before Valentine’s Day at Camp David, on the easternmost edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Russia had amassed 150,000 troops on the borders of Ukraine, and U.S. intelligence officials believed Moscow had deployed enough firepower to take the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in 48 hours.
