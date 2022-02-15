'Rust' shooting lawsuit: Reckless behavior on set, attorney says

Just a few months after the deadly incident that occurred on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust, a set medic has now reportedly filed a lawsuit against the armorer. As previously reported, the incident happened in October 2021. When cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died when a gun being used as a prop was discharged by Baldwin while the production team was preparing for a scene. The film’s writer and director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident. The firearm was not properly inspected prior to being placed on the set.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO