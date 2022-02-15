ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Rust' shooting lawsuit: Reckless behavior on set, attorney says

WALA-TV FOX10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA news conference was held about...

www.fox10tv.com

Variety

‘Rust’ Set Medic Sues Crew Members in Shooting of Cinematographer

The medic who rushed to help “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after Hutchins was shot on set last fall has filed a negligence lawsuit against several crew members and the film’s production entity. Cherlyn Schaefer was summoned to the church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21, after the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, shot Hutchins and director Joel Souza while preparing for a scene. Schaefer attended to Hutchins until a helicopter arrived, supplying her with oxygen and applying direct pressure to Hutchins’ wound. In the suit, Schaefer alleges she has suffered “tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional...
SANTA FE, NM
NBC Los Angeles

Attorneys for Family of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Discuss Lawsuit in ‘Rust' Set Shooting Death

Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins announced the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday morning in her shooting death on the movie set of 'Rust.'. At a Tuesday morning news conference in Los Angeles, attorneys said the lawsuit was filed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. They played a video that they said re-created the events that led to the shooting of Hutchins, 42, last year on the New Mexico movie set.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Rust’ Shooting: Set Medic Files New Lawsuit Against Armorer

Just a few months after the deadly incident that occurred on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust, a set medic has now reportedly filed a lawsuit against the armorer. As previously reported, the incident happened in October 2021. When cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died when a gun being used as a prop was discharged by Baldwin while the production team was preparing for a scene. The film’s writer and director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident. The firearm was not properly inspected prior to being placed on the set.
mpbonline.org

Attorneys say racist motivations behind Brookhaven shooting incident

Mississippi is making national news for a shooting incident involving a Black man and two white men. The lawyers on this case say the shooting may have been racially motivated. Attorneys say racist motivations behind Brookhaven shooting incident. Twenty-four-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson was working in Brookhaven, delivering packages for FedEx in...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
KOAT 7

New civil lawsuit in Rust movie shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Another lawsuit is now seeking damages in the deadly shooting on a Santa Fe movie set. Cherlyn Schaefer, a medic on the set, brought the lawsuit, claiming the production was negligent in training and use of firearms on set. Schaefer was on the set the day of the shooting.
SANTA FE, NM
WMUR.com

Attorney general's office says deadly force was justified in Concord shooting

CONCORD, N.H. — The attorney general's office said the deadly shooting of a man in Concord last year was justified. Terrence Wigglesworth, 28, forced himself into an apartment on Warren Street in January 2021, according to investigators. >> Officials release identity, autopsy results in Concord suspicious death case. Authorities...
CONCORD, NH
WALA-TV FOX10

14-year-old Cheshire Drive shooting victim dies, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 14-year-old Cheshire Drive shooting victim has died, the Mobile Police Department said Wednesday morning. Police said it was about 9:19 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South after the shooting was reported. There, they found the 14-year-old male victim...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Child shot in the arm by stray bullet in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Mobile Police are investigating after a four-year-old boy was shot Sunday night. Police were called to Springhill Medical Center for a one shot call just before 9 pm. The shooting actually happened a short time earlier outside the Seabreeze apartment complex off Azalea Road. One neighbor who...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New defendant behind bars in Satsuma murder-for-hire case

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA)-- A murder-for-hire plot out of Satsuma has a new defendant behind bars Sunday morning. The man suspected of hiring the triggerman, 45-year-old Jason Hill, was extradited to Mobile overnight and charged in connection with the murder of Brent Allen in December 2020. Allen, 49, was gunned down...
SATSUMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Convicted killer 'Pretty Boy Floyd' recaptured after prison break

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Escaped murderer Michael Wilson was captured in Harrison County on Tuesday. Wilson, 51, escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility this weekend and had been missing since. He’s currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Daily Mail

'Reckless and cost-cutting' Alec Baldwin is sued by family of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as they recreate moment he accidentally shot and killed her with prop gun on New Mexico set

Lawyers for slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have recreated her death in a 3D animation showing how Alec Baldwin shot her in the chest with a prop gun on the New Mexico set as they sued the actor and the low-budget film's producers on Tuesday for wrongful death. Baldwin was...
