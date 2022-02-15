'Rust' shooting lawsuit: Reckless behavior on set, attorney says

The medic who rushed to help “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after Hutchins was shot on set last fall has filed a negligence lawsuit against several crew members and the film’s production entity.
Cherlyn Schaefer was summoned to the church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21, after the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, shot Hutchins and director Joel Souza while preparing for a scene. Schaefer attended to Hutchins until a helicopter arrived, supplying her with oxygen and applying direct pressure to Hutchins’ wound.
In the suit, Schaefer alleges she has suffered “tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional...
Comments / 0