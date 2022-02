One of the most storied and respected JRPG’s of all time is finally making its way to a modern console. Chrono Cross was announced for the Nintendo Switch today during the Nintendo Direct and will receive a visual upgrade, an enhanced soundtrack, and some other quality of life features. However, the biggest surprise to come out of this was the inclusion of another title, the text-based Radical Dreamers – Le Trésor Interdit -, which is a side story to the Chrono franchise. Both entries are being bundled together as The Radical Dreamers Edition, and will officially launch on April 7.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO