Six years after "Inside Amy Schumer" came to an end, Amy Schumer is returning to scripted television with Hulu's new series "Life & Beth." The show — which Schumer directed, wrote, and stars in — centers on a successful wine distributor during two critical phases of her life: as a young teenager trying to find her way in the world (played by Violet Young), and as an adult approaching 40 (Schumer). The show follows Beth as she explores her childhood and discovers how it shaped her into the woman she is today. Michael Cera stars alongside Schumer as her love interest, John.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO