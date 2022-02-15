ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gunna and Chlöe Do Their Best Jay & Bey in ‘you & me’

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStill have any doubts that Gunna and Chlöe are an item? Just check out the duo’s new music video for “you...

www.vulture.com

WHAS 11

Chloe Bailey and Gunna Fuel Romance Rumors as They Step Out Holding Hands

Chloe Bailey and Gunna aren't doing anything to squash the romance rumors surrounding them. The 23-year-old singer and the 28-year-old rapper were snapped holding hands while shopping in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday night. Bailey smiled during the outing, turning heads in a strapless top, a cut-out black skirt, long silver...
Person
Gunna
HipHopDX.com

NLE Choppa Claims 'Me vs. Me' & Gunna's 'DS4Ever' The 'Hardest Tapes Of January'

NLE Choppa dropped his latest mixtape Me vs. Me last month, and the Memphis rapper just made a bold statement about the project that he’s standing firm on. On Monday (January 31), Choppa hopped on Twitter to claim his third mixtape Me vs. Me is one of the best to come out in the last month. The 16-track project boasts features by Young Thug, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo and G Herbo but hasn’t charted on the Billboard 200 yet. NLE Choppa also threw Gunna’s No. 1 album DS4Ever to the list of January’s “hardest” mixtapes.
HipHopDX.com

Gunna & Chloe Bailey Get Cozy In 'You & Me' Video Amid Valentine's Day Rendezvous

Gunna and Chloe Bailey’s dating rumors have heated up over the course of the last couple of months and they’re only going to get hotter post-Valentine’s Day. Gunna further fueled rumors when he released the intimate “You and Me” video to close out V-Day on Monday (February 14). Directed by Spike Jordan, the clip finds Chloe and the YSL rapper getting cozy and enjoying a night together. They even use paparazzi footage from a recent date and hang out on a heart-shaped bed.
Vulture

Gunna Pushed Himself to the Top

A couple of hours before Gunna was due for a show at New York’s Irving Plaza, he and his mentor, Young Thug, were booted from a private jet. The pilot, named Alex, acted like a “racist prick,” according to Thug, insisting the rap stars and their team exit the plane without reason. Stranded in their city, Atlanta, the two took to Instagram Live. Thug turned his phone on Alex, who stood with one hand on his hip, the other resting on the handle of his rolling luggage bag. He stared directly into the camera, performatively unbothered, a meme in the making. “That ain’t P!” Thug declared, a reference to the player-praising lingo that has propelled Gunna’s most ubiquitous new hit. Fans flooded the comments, corroborating Thug’s assessment: This pilot was no player. Within a few hours, “Alex ain’t P” was trending. By the time Gunna hit the stage later that night — they found another jet headed north — the crowd was chanting the phrase.
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony Turns Up The Heat In A Bodysuit With Latest IG Post

La La Anthony has been in show business for over 20 years and hardly looks like she's aged a day. The television personality and actress' Instagram page might convince you she's a model before anything else, but that's simply a testament to her beauty. Over the weekend, she had the Internet ablaze when she pulled up to the premiere of Power Book IV: Force in NYC where she looked absolutely stunning.
rapradar.com

Gunna “Banking On Me”

Drip season is still here. Gunna rings in Valentine’s Day with his romantic ditty, “Banking On Me”. Produced by Metro Boomin, the Wunna rapper gushes over his lover and never getting weariless of their relationship. The track comes off the heels his latest mixtape, DS4EVER which debuted...
BET

Watch: Gunna Drops New Video “You & Me” Feat. Chlöe Bailey

Gunna and Chlöe Bailey might not be Instagram official just yet but the rapper decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the release of the music video for his track “You & Me” featuring the sultry singer. Heading to his Instagram on Monday (Feb. 14) the DS4EVER...
rapradar.com

Video: Gunna Ft. Chloe “You & Me”

Fresh off the release of “Banking On Me”, Gunna continues his Valentine’s Day special with his new music video co-starring Chloe Bailey. Directed by Spike Jordan, the romantic clip centers Gunna and Chloe displaying their romantic chemistry. Gunna calls her from a pay phone, takes her out on shopping sprees, and cuddles with her on a heart-shaped bed.
Complex

Gunna Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Release of “You & Me” Video f/ Chlöe

Gunna decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by dropping off the official music video for his DS4EVER track “You & Me” featuring Chlöe. The video arrives on the heels of Gunna and Chlöe being spotted holding hands and showing PDA last week in West Hollywood, which added fuel to already circulating rumors that the two artists are dating. Some of the footage that was taken during that outing was used in the video for “You & Me.”
PopSugar

Chlöe and Gunna Spark More Dating Rumors After Valentine's Date

Fresh off their sexy new music video for "You & Me," Chlöe and Gunna were seen leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Valentine's Day, adding even more fuel to the dating rumors. Chlöe turned heads in a hot-pink dress and black leather jacket, adding a pink Balenciaga bag and bouquet of flowers to accessorize the look. Gunna kept it simple by pairing matching sweats and a backward baseball cap. Though both artists continue to downplay their romance since appearing courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game last fall, fans are convinced otherwise, especially after they were seen holding hands and showing a little PDA while shopping in West Hollywood last week.
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
BET

Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Do An EP With Jazmine Sullivan

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a music collaboration up her sleeve and wants to tap on R&B crooner Jazmine Sullivan to make it happen. In a recent interview with Billboard, the Houston hottie was asked who she’d like to do a Best of Both Worlds-type of project with to which she answered: Jazmine Sullivan.
