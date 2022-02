(Graphics | Courtesy of Business Oregon) Over the past two years, the focus of economic development has been on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. That has meant lots of programs and money directed at saving businesses and jobs in sectors hit hardest by the pandemic. Sectors like leisure, hospitality, arts, entertainment and recreation. Economic recovery of these sectors continues to be hampered by COVID-19 and its reluctance to leave us all alone. That said, current forecasts by Oregon Health and Science University expect COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state to peak near the time you’re reading this (February 1). Cases and hospitalizations should not only start to drop but drop rapidly.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO