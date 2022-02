Tyrese is asking fans to keep him and his family in their prayers as he announced that his mother Pricilla Murray is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia. “In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten,” he captioned a photo of himself. “I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray….My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted.”

