CHILD FOUND: Missing, endangered El Paso County child located

UPDATE: Sotelo has been found.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a missing, endangered 12-year-old from Monument, Colo.

Thomas Sotelo was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road.

Sotelo is described as 5’3″ with blue eyes and blonde hair. He weighs about 100 pounds. When he was last seen, Sotelo was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black pants. He may have a scooter.

If you see Sotelo, please call 719-390-5555.

