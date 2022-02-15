ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

CHILD FOUND: Missing, endangered El Paso County child located

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFzSg_0eFGwfYD00

UPDATE: Sotelo has been found.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a missing, endangered 12-year-old from Monument, Colo.

Thomas Sotelo was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road.

Sotelo is described as 5’3″ with blue eyes and blonde hair. He weighs about 100 pounds. When he was last seen, Sotelo was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black pants. He may have a scooter.

If you see Sotelo, please call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Monument, CO
Monument, CO
Crime & Safety
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunters Glen Road#Epcsheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

LIVE NOW: Colorado traffic cameras and alerts

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Southern Colorado wakes up to varying conditions, FOX21 is watching the Colorado Department of Transportation’s cameras and traffic alerts. Below are FOX21’s live feeds from cameras scattered across the viewing area. CDOT Traffic Cameras Colorado Springs cameras and maps: https://www.cotrip.org/list/cameras?searchTerm=Colorado%20Springs&page=1&pageRecordLimit=25 Pueblo cameras and maps: https://www.cotrip.org/list/cameras?searchTerm=Pueblo&page=1&pageRecordLimit=25 Fountain cameras and maps: https://www.cotrip.org/list/cameras?searchTerm=Fountain&page=1&pageRecordLimit=25 Manitou […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy