As the 2021-22 college basketball season continues to move on, it’s getting easier to predict the teams that could potentially be competing for a national championship once March Madness gets underway. While teams such as Auburn, Gonzaga, Purdue, Arizona and Kentucky have been some of the most consistent throughout the season, each of them have suffered losses and could be beaten come tournament in March.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO