ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton to star in Peacock true-crime limited drama A Friend of the Family

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Act co-creator Nick Antosca is writing and serving as showrunner on the drama series based on the harrowing story...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

A Friend of the Family - Ordered To Series By peacock

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to A Friend of the Family, a true-crime limited drama about the Jan Broberg kidnapping case, from Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and UCP, with Oscar winner Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton attached to star. Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) is set to direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the pilot.
TV SERIES
Vogue

Elle Fanning Is The Star Of Your Next True Crime Obsession

True crime is set to dominate our screens in the coming months: Shonda Rhimes’s Inventing Anna, which centres on fraudster Anna Delvey, is scheduled to drop on 11 February; The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, will arrive on 3 March; and WeCrashed, which follows WeWork’s Adam and Rebekah Neumann, on 18 March. But, there’s another, darker drama that’s on its way which you may not have heard about yet: The Girl From Plainville, a Hulu and Starz series inspired by the real-life case surrounding the tragic death of Conrad Roy.
MOVIES
c21media.net

Peacock adapts true kidnapping story to make A Friend of the Family

NBCUniversal-owned Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a true crime drama series starring Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton. The limited series will be based on Jan Broberg’s own experiences of being kidnapped twice by the same charismatic, obsessed ‘family friend.’. The Brobergs, who...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Colin Hanks
Person
Anna Paquin
WHAS 11

Zoe Saldana, Billy Bob Thornton to Star in Two Paramount Plus Series

Zoe Saldana is joining the Paramount+ family, and Billy Bob Thornton will lead his own series. Saldana will star in and executive produce Lioness, an upcoming drama series from Taylor Sheridan, it was announced Tuesday during ViacomCBS Investor Day. Nicole Kidman, through her production company, Blossom Films, will serve as an executive producer. Tom Brady (NOS4A2, Colony) will serve as showrunner.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Anna Paquin Leads True-Crime Series About the Jan Broberg Kidnappings

Years after the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight chronicled the stranger-than-fiction story about the multiple kidnappings of Jan Broberg, the story is being revisited as a scripted, true-crime series starring Anna Paquin and Jake Lacy. Adapted by showrunner and executive producer Nick Antosca and directed by executive producer Eliza...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Film Star
The Hollywood Reporter

Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan Teaming for Crime Thriller ‘Wardriver’ From ‘F9’ Writer, ‘King Richard’ Producers (Exclusive)

Dane DeHaan, recently cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer, and Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner are to lead the upcoming crime thriller Wardriver, a splashy new addition to Berlin’s virtual European Film Market (EFM). Written and directed by Daniel Casey — best known for penning F9: The Fast Saga but whose credits also include Liongate’s Kin — the film is due to start principal photography this summer in Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rimini': Film Review | Berlin 2022Emma Thompson Says 'Leo Grande' Naked Scene Was the "Hardest Thing," Women Are "Brainwashed" to Hate Their Bodies'AEIOU --...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mediapost.com

Will Smith Story, True Or Not, Gets New Telling On Peacock

The story of how Will Smith migrated from West Philadelphia to Hollywood was first told in the 1990s in the form of a sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”. Now the story is presented once again, adapted for a drama called “Bel-Air,” premiering on NBCU’s Peacock streaming service on Sunday.
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

Chet Hanks’ Ups and Downs With Dad Tom Hanks and Their Famous Family

Sharing his truth. While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have an enduring love story for the ages, their relationship with son Chet Hanks has been less rosy. “There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool s–t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” Chet said in a February 2022 YouTube video. “I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Renée Zellweger has shocking transformation into murderer Pam Hupp with prosthetics and ‘Padded Suit’

NBC has unveiled the first photos and trailer from upcoming true crime drama “The Thing About Pam,” and with it comes an official first look at Renée Zellweger’s shocking transformation into murderer Pam Hupp. The role is Zellweger’s first since winning the Oscar for “Judy” and marks her first regular series role on network television. She previously starred in the Netflix limited series “What/If” in 2019.
MOVIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Inventing Anna star Alexis Floyd on playing Anna Sorokin’s present-day best friend and working with Shonda Rhimes

Inventing Anna is a nine-episode Netflix drama series which depicts the story of real life scam artist, Anna Sorkin, who masqueraded as a German heiress – Anna Delvey – in order to cheat upper-class New York institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, before being exposed and later imprisoned. Alexis Floyd, whom I’m interviewing today, plays Neff, full name Neffatari Davis – a former concierge desk worker at 11 Howard, a hotel where Sorkin (portrayed in the series by Ozark’s Julia Garner) stayed for several months, infamously scamming them out of dozens of thousands after evading payment.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy