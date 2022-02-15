Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton to star in Peacock true-crime limited drama A Friend of the Family

True crime is set to dominate our screens in the coming months: Shonda Rhimes’s Inventing Anna, which centres on fraudster Anna Delvey, is scheduled to drop on 11 February; The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, will arrive on 3 March; and WeCrashed, which follows WeWork’s Adam and Rebekah Neumann, on 18 March. But, there’s another, darker drama that’s on its way which you may not have heard about yet: The Girl From Plainville, a Hulu and Starz series inspired by the real-life case surrounding the tragic death of Conrad Roy.
