Biden dropped his plan for free community college, but this nonprofit leader isn't giving up

By Lauren Gilger
kjzz.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats gave up on President Joe Biden’s attempt to include free community college in his massive social spending plan, dubbed Build Back Better. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, a community college professor herself, made the announcement last...

Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
