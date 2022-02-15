Teddy Bear Toss Game to Benefit Salvation Army of Wausau

(Wausau, WI)- The Wausau Cyclones and Culvers have partnered together for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on February 19th at 7:10pm. All fans are encouraged to bring a new/gently used Teddy Bear(s) to that game and when the Cyclones score their first goal of the game fans throw their Teddy Bear(s) onto the ice to benefit kids in North-Central Wisconsin.

“This has always been a special promotion across the hockey landscape. It’s a unique way for our fans to give back to those in need and creates a fun visual of stuffed animals raining down from the stands,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe stated.

Tickets for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by Culvers are available via wausaucyclones.com. Availability is limited.

Stay connected during the season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey”, available on your favorite podcast network.